Arsenal’s prominence in the 2022/23 English Premier League season was confirmed on Sunday when the Gunners defeated Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates.

The celebrations from Mikel Arteta, the crowd, and the Arsenal players at the end proved what a big test they had passed by defeating Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team—which won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Arsenal had not won a Premier League match against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team since July 2020, when they won 2-1, and in the last five meetings in all competitions before Sunday’s match, the Gunners had failed to score while conceding 11.

On Sunday, however, Gabriel Martinelli gave Arsenal the lead right away, and Arteta’s men did not look back.

Klopp started the same 11 that beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League in midweek, but Trent Alexander-recent Arnold’s weaknesses on the right flank were exposed right away as Martinelli had a free run into the Liverpool box to beat Alisson.

Darwin Nunez equalised for the Reds after a sustained period of possession and a mistake from Gabriel Magalhaes and Luis Diaz got ahead of William Saliba to cross for Nunez to poke past Aaron Ramsdale. Diaz went off injured, with Roberto Firmino coming on in the 42nd minute.

Arsenal wrestled back the possession and struck on the cusp of halftime through Bukayo Saka, who capped a flowing counterattack instigated by Martinelli.

Against the run of play, Firmino equalised in the 54th minute and when it looked like both teams would settle for a draw, referee Anthony Taylor awarded Arsenal a penalty for a foul on Gabriel Jesus by Thiago. Liverpool felt harshly treated, but after a VAR check, the kick was taken by Saka, who stroked the ball to Alisson’s right to cap a wonderful evening.

Arsenal followed up their 3-1 win over Tottenham with another statement win and are back on top of the league table with 24 points from nine matches, 14 points better off than Liverpool whose early season wobble has become a major worry for the fans.