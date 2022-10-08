Three Nigerian clubs will, this weekend file out at different venues against top-rated North African clubs as they seek to qualify for CAF inter-club groups.

The games are dicey for the Nigerian clubs, who host the first legs in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Lagos.

Rivers United, the NPFL defending champions, will be up against CAF Champions League and Morocco’s league defending champions, Wydad Athletics in Port Harcourt.

Plateau United are in Abuja and line up against Esperance de Tunis while Kwara United will host Confederations Cup winners, RS Berkane at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

All these games are scheduled to be held on Sunday, 9 October.

However, the big question is if these clubs won’t suffer the same fate as Remo Stars in the hands of the North African sides on Sunday.

Rivers United vs Wydad Athletic

The recent promise of N28 million by Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is the biggest motivation for the NPFL champions, whose last competitive game was in September.

Can money be enough to beat the North African teams? Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has promised Rivers United players N28 million each to beat Wydad AC (Morocco) on Sunday in the CAF Champions League second round first leg qualifiers in Port Harcourt. pic.twitter.com/mYYgpbJMjC — Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) October 7, 2022

Their test is against CAF Champions League winner, Wydad, who are already involved in the 2022/2023 Moroccan Botola season.

Meanwhile, Rivers United have failed to scale the two North African hurdles in their last two qualifications.

The most recent was the loss to Al Masry of Egypt, via away goals rule at the Confederation Cup third preliminary round.

Rivers won 2-1 at home only to suffer a lone goal loss on the road.

The second was against the Al Hilal Club of Sudan who defeated Rivers United 2-1 on aggregate at the Champions League.

With this precedence, Rivers United face not just a top side but a favourite to reach the group stage. Wydad has not missed out on the CAF Champions League group stage in the last three seasons.

The last time they visited Nigeria was against Lobi Stars at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, and it ended 1-0 in favour of the visitors from Mohamed Nahiri’s 20th-minute finish.

Therefore, Rivers United will bank on some of their players, like Joseph Onoja, Ebube Duru, and Kenechukwu Agu.

Wydad, who won their last two games in the Botola league will entrust their goal-scoring to Bouly Junior Sambou, who has scored two goals so far this season, and Yahia Attiyat Allah.

Plateau United vs Esperance de Tunis

Plateau at the MKO Abiola Stadium will make the most decisions of their campaign in the CAF Champions League against Esperance de Tunis on Sunday.

Esperance, just like Wydad, have made it to the CAF group stage game in the last three seasons.

As it stands, Plateau United are the underdogs to Esperance defeated Nigerian side, Sunshine Stars on home soil, in 2012.

Esperance aren’t just known for their cohesive style of play but as an all-attacking team.

Kwara United vs RS Berkane

After their performance in 2007, Kwara United has reached the second round of the CAF Confederations Cup where they will play against RS Berkane at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Moroccans are not in great form right now, having lost their last two games in the league this season.

Berkane are the defending champions and have continental pedigree, which means Kwara United will need a wide goal margin against Berkane to be on a better keel for the second leg.