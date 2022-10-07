Kwara Utd v RSB Berkane @Mobolaji Johnson Arena @4pm on Oct.8

This is a huge game for Kwara United as they face RSB Berkane, the Confederation Cup defending champions, but anything is possible in 90 minutes of football. Kwara United are playing in Lagos, away from their home stadium in Ilorin, but Coach Azeez Mohammed told Brila that his players had prepared well for the herculean task.

“We’re ready for the game; the boys have prepared well; we know it’ll be a difficult game against a good team, but we’re confident in our ability.”

The Moroccans are not in great form right now, having won just one of their last five games, but they are the defending champions and have continental pedigree.

Current form: Kwara Utd [W-W-L-W-D]; RSB Berkane [L-D-W-L-L]

Head-to-head

First-ever meeting

Prediction: Kwara Utd 2-1 RSB Berkane

Arsenal v Liverpool @Emirates Stadium @4:30pm on Oct.9

It was unthinkable at the start of the 2022/23 English Premier League season that Arsenal would lead Liverpool by ten points after eight match days. The reality is that Arsenal are on the rise, whereas Liverpool have a lot of questions to answer, not to mention the seven-year Klopp slump.

This season, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have not been at their best, which has coincided with a slump in form. A loss for the Reds on Sunday would raise red flags about the season. Klopp requires a response from his players, but Arsenal are flying under Mikel Arteta.

Current form: Arsenal [W-W-W-W-L]; Liverpool [W-D-D-L-D]

Head-to-head

16/03/22 PRL Arsenal 0 – 2 Liverpool

20/01/22 LEC Arsenal 0 – 2 Liverpool

13/01/22 LEC Liverpool0 – 0 Arsenal

20/11/21 PRL Liverpool4 – 0 Arsenal

03/04/21 PRL Arsenal 0 – 3 Liverpool

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

READ ALSO:

AC Milan v Juventus @San Siro @5pm on Oct.8

After a recent slump, Stefano Pioli requires a positive result against Juventus at San Siro on Saturday. The defending champions lead the Old Lady by four points, but they are hampered by injuries, as evidenced by the 3-0 defeat in London last Wednesday.

Due to injuries to Alexis Saelemaekers, Simon Kjaer, Mike Maignan, Junior Messias, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pioli will need to change his tactics to face a Juventus team that has found some form with two consecutive victories. Juventus are still without Federico Chiesa and Mattia De Sciglio, while Angel di Maria is serving a three-match suspension.

Current form: AC Milan [L-W-L-W-W]; Juventus [W-W-L-L-D]

Head-to-head

23/01/22 SEA AC Milan 0 – 0 Juventus

19/09/21 SEA Juventus 1 – 1 AC Milan

09/05/21 SEA Juventus 0 – 3 AC Milan

06/01/21 SEA AC Milan 1 – 3 Juventus

07/07/20 SEA AC Milan 4 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: AC Milan 1-2 Juventus

Dortmund v Bayern @Signal-Iduna-Park @5:30pm on Oct.8

Both teams have 15 points after eight games, but Bayern Munich is the clear leader in goal scoring with 23 goals, while Dortmund has only scored 11 goals, highlighting the real challenge facing Edin Terzic, the Dortmund manager.

Julian Nagelsmann appeared to be under pressure before the international break after three losses and one defeat, but normal services resumed with the 4-0 defeat of Bayer Leverkusen. Dortmund’s last victory over their rivals came in August 2019, and Saturday’s game may not change that.

Current form: Dortmund [W-L-W-L-L]; Bayern [W-W-L-W-D]

Head-to-head

23/04/22 BUN Bayern 3 – 1 Dortmund

04/12/21 BUN Dortmund 2 – 3 Bayern

17/08/21 SUC Dortmund 1 – 3 Bayern

06/03/21 BUN Bayern 4 – 2 Dortmund

07/11/20 BUN Dortmund 2 – 3 Bayern

Prediction: Dortmund 1-3 Bayern