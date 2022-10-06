Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial came off the bench to propel Manchester United to a 3-2 Europa League victory against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday.

After the annihilation in the Manchester derby, United were keen to get their season back on track, but things didn’t go according to plan in the early exchanges.

It was the hosts who took the lead after 34 minutes in Cyprus off a quick counter-attack which ended with Karim Ansarifard rifling into the roof of the net.

Erik ten Hag introduced the attacking duo of Rashford and Martial in the second half. Ten Hag replaced Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia at the start of the second half, while Martial replaced Bruno Fernandes in the 61st minute.

That proved to be a smart move as Rashford netted a brace while Martial, who scored a brace against Man City last weekend, got the third goal.

Though Nikolas Panagiotou scored a late consolation, the Red Devils did well enough to secure all three points.

United have now won six of their last seven Europa League away games and remain second in Group E, three points behind leaders, Real Sociedad.

Though United got the needed victory, Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on reaching a new milestone of 700 club goals. Bruno Fernandes also hit the crossbar in the entertaining clash.

Omonia’s resistance only lasted for seven minutes in the second half after Bruno Fernandes’ long-range pass found Rashford, who went past Miletic before firing past Fabiano for United’s equaliser.

At the hour mark, Ronaldo’s chance to put United ahead was fluffed, but three minutes later, Martial was on hand to get United their second goal.

It was the French forward’s first touch from Rashford’s flick and he wasted no time in drilling a shot past Fabiano.

Omonia thought they had got a chance for an equaliser after a protest for a handball on Fred in the 76th minute, but the referee waved play on.

Two minutes later, Ronaldo’s miserable night continued after a tap-in pass from Diogo Dalot, who had driven past Fabiano for a chance for his 700th goal, hit the post.

Ronaldo, still searching for his second goal in the competition, assisted Rashford for his brace in the 84th minute.

United’s two-goal lead was short-lived as Omonia grabbed a second goal through Nikolas Panagiotou, but United saw the game out to earn an important victory.

Other matches

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad maintained the lead in Group E after a 2-0 victory over the 10-man Sheriff team at the Zimbru Stadium.

After a barren draw in the first half, former City player, David Silva, broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute.

The Moldovan club’s woes continued when Mousa Kyabou was sent off in the 61st minute after receiving a second yellow card for an infringement on Real Sociedad’s Alex Sola.

The aftermath of the foul led to a free kick, which was converted by Aritz Elustondo for the Spanish side from a header from Brais Mendez’s cross in the 62nd minute.

Sociedad lead Group E with nine points, followed by United, who are on six points. Sheriff have three points and Nicosia are yet to get any point on board.