On Wednesday night, the two English teams in action in the UEFA Champions League had a great night, with Manchester City thrashing FC Copenhagen 5-0 and Chelsea securing a crucial 3-0 victory over AC Milan at Stamford Bridge.

Erling Haaland grabbed the headlines once again; scoring two of the goals against the Danish club. The Norwegian needed only 45 minutes of action to add two more goals to a remarkable start to his Manchester City career.

Haaland has now scored 19 goals in 11 competitive games for City, but he was denied a fourth hat-trick in five home games when Pep Guardiola took him off in the second half.

Apart from the Haaland goals, Davit Khocholava deflected Sergio Gomez’s shot into his own net while Riyad Mahrez scored from the penalty spot to seal another emphatic win for Cityzens.

With a maximum of nine points from their first three games, City are on track to qualify for the last 16 and can do so with two games to spare if they win in Copenhagen in six days.

Just as Haaland is making it happen for City, teenage sensation Jude Bellingham is doing similar things for Borussia Dortmund.

The England midfielder captained the German side; scored one and set up another as Dortmund eased past Sevilla to tighten their grip on second place in Champions League Group G.

Bellingham set up Raphael Guerreiro’s opener before scoring their second with quick feet around three Sevilla defenders.

Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt’s goals, either side of Youssef En-Nesyri’s consolation header, sealed a big 4-1 win for Dortmund.

The victory keeps Dortmund three points behind group leaders Manchester City.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea got their campaign on track with the comprehensive 3-0 win over AC Milan.

After 24 minutes, Wesley Fofana scored his first goal for the club after Milan failed to clear a corner. However, the defender’s night was ruined when he was forced to leave the game because of a knee injury.

Reece James crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 56th minute to apply a simple finish for Chelsea’s second goal

Five minutes after he gave the assist, James capped a glorious outing with a goal of his own to make it 3-0 in Chelsea’s favour. His powerful strike flew high past Milan keeper Ciprian Tatarusanu at his near post.

RB Salzburg beat Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in the other Group E tie with Noah Okafor getting the all-important goal.

In the other Wednesday games, Lionel Messi scored against his 40th club but it was not enough as Benfica held PSG to a 1-1 draw

In the other game in Group H, Angel di Maria inspired Juventus to a 3-1 win over Maccabi Haifa.

The Argentine provided all three assists for the goals.

Real Madrid still dictate the pace in Group F where they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 while RB Leipzig were 3-1 winners against Celtic, who stay bottom of Group F with one point.