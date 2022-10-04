The Serie A returned after a 12-day international break as several clubs jostled for points and positions in dramatic style.

The week eight fixtures saw nine games played between Saturday and Sunday, with the last fixture between Udinese and Verona scheduled for Monday evening.

Five home wins, three home defeats, a draw, and 29 goals were recorded during the weekend.

Meanwhile, it was a weekend to remember for Jose Mourinho, who led his team (from the stands) to the San Siro for a record-breaking match against his former club, Inter.

Roma hadn’t beaten the Nerazzurri in the last five years going into this game, however, but the come-from-behind 2-1 victory broke the jinx.

It was Inter’s second consecutive league defeat, dropping them to ninth place with 12 points, eight points behind table toppers Napoli, who have 20 points.

However, Roma, who picked up their first victory after two defeats, jumped to sixth place with 16 points.

Inter scored first through Federico Dimarco in the 39th minute after an early goal from Edin Dzeko was ruled out by VAR.

The lead lasted just nine minutes before the former Juventus player, Paulo Dybala, levelled with a volley as he connected with Leonardo Spinazolla’s cross for the Giallorossi.

Chris Smalling then handed Jose Mourinho’s men their most sought-after victory after five years, from a header to Lorenzo Pellegrini’s free-kick. There was a VAR check, but the goal stood.

It was not the result Inter needed as they host Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday while Roma welcome Real Betis in the Europa League.

Sassuolo smashed five past Salernitana on Sunday at the Mapei Stadium to keep up their good early form.

It was a second consecutive victory, having recorded just two defeats in the first eight weeks, which was away to Juventus at the Allianz Arena and at home to Udinese.

Armand Lauriente and Andrea Pinamonti scored for the Neroverdi before halftime while Kristian Thorstvedt, Abdou Harroui, and Janis Antiste completed the rout in the second half.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Zambo Anguissa were the highest goalscorers of the week.

Savic scored a brace during Lazio’s 4-0 rout of Spezia on Sunday. Also, Napoli midfielder, Anguissa, scored a fast brace within six minutes as Naples defeated Ola Aina’s Torino 3-1.

Despite firing blanks against Juventus in a three-nil defeat, Marko Arnautovic is still the highest goalscorer in Serie A with six goals.

Sampdoria’s season continues floundering and their poor performances persisted on Sunday when they lost 3-0 to Monza at home. After the match, Marco Giampaolo was relieved of his post as manager.

The relegation-threatened side haven’t won a single game this season, cementing their 20th place with two points from eight matches.

Monday saw the season’s surprise team, Udinese, pinch a 2-1 win with a 93rd winner from Jaka Bijol.

Verona led through Josh Doig’s 23rd minute opener, but Beto came on for Isaac Success in the second half and pulled Udinese level on 70 minutes before Bijol with a brilliant header in the 93rd minute.

Napoli and Atalanta are level at the top of the Serie A clubs on the table with 20 points while Lazio and AC Milan have 17 points each for the third and fourth places, respectively.

AC Milan will headline the next matchday when they host Juventus.