Two former African champions, Algeria and Nigeria, will test their might against each other on Tuesday night in an international friendly.

While the Super Eagles are three-time African champions, the North Africans have two titles.

Even though Tuesday’s tie is only the second international friendly between the Desert Foxes and the Super Eagles, the two countries know each other fairly well with 21 previous meetings over the years.

In those past meetings, the two countries have nine victories apiece and three draws; a development which suggests they are evenly matched.

Having both failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, Algeria and Nigeria seek to rebuild confidence in their respective teams with as many games as possible.

The Super Eagles are a bit depleted for Tuesday’s tie but some see it as a perfect window for coach Jose Peseiro to acquaint himself with new options.

Kickoff at the Olympic Stadium is at 8 p.m..

Full Time: Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

Bassey gets a yellow card for a rash challenge

Three minutes added time running down

Peseiro on the brink of losing his third friendly game with the Super Eagles after earlier losses against Mexico and Ecuador

Frank Onyeka out for Raphael Onyedika while Iheanacho makes way for Cyriel Dessers

Algeria Sub: Mahrez out for Amoura

80 minutes gone… Algeria 2-1 Nigeria



Ramiz gets a yellow card for a tackle on Frank Onyeka

Delort in for Slimani as the Algeria coach makes another substitution

Battling Bassey concedes a free kick

Algeria bossing the game and here they have a corner kick

Awoniyi replaces goal scorer, Terem Moffi

Awoniyi getting set to come in as Peseiro looking to make a second change

Moses Simon gets a cross into the Algeria box but the North Africans ease the pressure

Demola Lookman off for Godwin Saviour as the Algeria coach also makes a change

Game temporarily halted as a fan encroaches into the pitch

65 minutes gone…Algeria 2-1 Nigeria

Goal… Algeria score from 30-35 yards

Iheanacho fires a shot straight to the Algeria goalkeeper again

Awful pass by Lookman gives possession away to Algeria

Anxious moment for the Super Eagles as Algeria come very close to taking the lead..

Ten minutes into the second half .. Algeria 1-1 Nigeria

A good run by Kevin Apkoguma stopped by the Algerians

A missed chance for Algeria

Ola Aina wins a free kick for Nigeria as they try to start from the back

First attempt on goal in the second half by Algeria and Uzoho makes a brisk save

Algeria get the second half underway

First Half: Algeria 1-1 Nigeria

Moses Simon brought down just outside the box, Super Eagles win a free in the closing stages of the first half

Free kick for Nigeria, Iheanacho lobs the ball into the Algeria box but Ola Aina couldn’t get the needed touch

Goal…Mahrez sends Uzoho the wrong way…

Algeria 1-1 Nigeria

Uzoho makes a brave catch

Free kick for Nigeria after a rough tackle on Frank Onyeka

Algeria comes close to equalizing but Mahrez hits the side net

Algeria trying to create something from the back as they trail 1-0

Bright start by the Super Eagles as they take a 1-0 lead against Algeria



The game is already underway in Oran

Line up of both teams ahead of kickoff

Super Eagles starting lineup vs Algeria : Uzoho; Aina, Akpoguma, Bassey, Sanusi; Onyeka, Iwobi, Iheanacho; Lookman, Moffi, Simon(C)