The Super Eagles came from a goal down to hold Algeria ‘B’ team to a 2-2 draw in a test game on Friday.

Trailing 1-0 at halftime, the Eagles turned on the style in the second half to ensure they avoided defeat against the second-string Algeria team preparing for the African Nations Championships(CHAN).

Friday’s game was originally billed to be played between the home-based teams of both Algeria and Nigeria.

However, the failure of the CHAN Eagles to qualify for next year’s tournament meant it was the main Super Eagles team that opted to use the window as a test match.

As expected, the Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro tried to test some of the new faces in the national team set-up.

He handed unofficial debuts to the duo of Raphael Onyedika and Ebube Duru who were quite impressive and would be hoping for a look-in during Tuesday’s main clash against the Desert Foxes.

CR Belouizdad centre forward, Karim Aribi got the opening goal which the Algerians held on to till the end of the first half.

The Super Eagles manager made a string of changes in the second half; bringing in the in-form Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers, among others.

The changes proved to be spot on as Iwobi and Dessers who came off the bench salvaged a draw for the three-time African champions.

Attention will shift to Tuesday when the Eagles will be slugging it out with the two-time African champions.

Tuesday’s clash will be only the second-ever friendly match between the Algeria national team and the Super Eagles.

The North Africans snatched a 1-0 win when they faced Nigeria in Austria in October 2020.