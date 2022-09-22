Wilfred Ndidi is out of the friendly matches between Nigeria and Algeria, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced.

The Super Eagles are set to face the ‘Algeria B team’ this weekend and the main team later on Tuesday.

The Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, approved that the three-time African champions have a training game against Algeria’s ‘B’ squad on Saturday ahead of the official game against the Fennecs (Algeria’s ‘A’ team) in Oran on Tuesday evening.

A string of injuries had before now necessitated alterations in the initial list of invited players.

While it seemed the last had been heard, the news of another blow to Ndidi came as a rude shock for many.

READ ALSO:

“Just in: @NGSuperEagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is injured and out of the game against Algeria. He has left the team’s camp and returned to England. Get well soon Wilfred🙏” the NFF wrote.

The trio of Ahmed Musa, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Chukwueze were all on the initial list of players invited by Jose Peseiro for Algeria friendly.

They have all since pulled out due to one injury complaint or the other.

Ndidi is just making a return to national team duties after missing the key World Cup playoff matches against the Black Stars of Ghana.

He was equally unavailable for the AFCON qualifying matches against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome & Principe.

With no disclosure whatsoever on the nature of the ‘mystery’ injury suffered by Ndidi, it would be hard to project how long he would be on the sidelines.

Depending on the severity, the midfielder will potentially miss out on Leicester City’s next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest and the chance to help his club side climb off the bottom of the table.

With no matches yet under the Eagles manager, Peseiro, Ndidi will be hopeful he will be back fit in time for Nigeria’s friendly game against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on November 17 just before the Qatar 2022 World Cup gets underway.