As part of its inaugural program, African Men Entertainment Kings (AFRIMEK) staged a novelty match last week.

AFRIMEK played against the international football team, Smart City FC.

The match, played at the prestigious Teslim Balogun Stadium last Tuesday, featured some of the Yoruba movie industry’s finest actors.

Afrimek came from behind to defeat Smart City FC 2-1, thanks to Kunle Afod‘s effort.

They include Femi Adebayo Salami, Aliu Gafar, Adeniyi Johnson, Seun Olaiya, Mustapha Sholagbade, Moshood Mayegun, Adebayo Tijani, Sodiq Adebayo and a host of others.

The formal inauguration of the men’s club comes up Tuesday at Radisson blu Ikeja, Lagos State.