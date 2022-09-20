The camp of the Super Eagles is bubbling with 18 players for the 27 September friendly against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

Unfortunately, the team’s captain, Ahmed Musa, will not be a part of the game in Oran as he has been ruled out with injury.

Musa, who plays for a Turkish football club, Sivasspor, is the fourth player to be ruled out of the Algeria friendly after initially being listed by coach Jose Peseiro.

Fellow Turkey based Henry Onyekuru also pulled out of the game due to injury while the duo of Leon Balogun and Samuel Chukwueze are also not available.

Coach Peseiro has since called up the quartet of Valentine Ozornwafor, Godwin Saviour, Ebube Duru and Emmanuel Dennis as replacements.

Both the Super Eagles and the Foxes missed out on qualification for the World Cup in Qatar but are keen to use the friendly to shape up ahead of 2023 Nations Cup in Cote d Ivoire.

Though Peseiro lost 2-1 to Mexico and 1-0 to Ecuador in his first set of friendly games, he has been perfect in the AFCON qualifying series with victories over Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Portuguese manager will be working for the first time with some of the players as they were either unavailable for the double friendly in the United States and the AFCON qualifiers double header.

These include goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, who is only returning to the Super Eagles since the exit of the team from the AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Others like Rivers United’s Ebube Duru, Godwin Saviour and Raphael Onyedika seek first caps in the national team.

The team’s first training session will be on Tuesday 20 September by 4:30 p.m.

The 18 players in camp are – Okoye, Ekong, Omeruo, Awaziem, Aina, Bassey, Sanusi, Akpoguma, Ozornwafor, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Onyedika, Simon, Awoniyi, Ejuke, Dessers, Moffi.

Those expected are Uzoho, Adebayo, Duru, Saviour, Iheanacho, Lookman.