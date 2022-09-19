Though the Premier League was not in full swing over the weekend, the few matches played gave fans a lot to cheer.

Two names stood out in the weekend games, Son Heung-min and Nigerian-born Ethan Nwaneri, who both had record-breaking outings for London clubs.

Son’s 13-minutes hat trick ensured Tottenham had their best start ever to a Premier League season following Saturday’s 6-2 victory over Leicester City.

A blistering start to the season sees Spurs having 17 points from their first seven EPL games, having won five and drawn two.

Tottenham also had 17 points after seven games in the 2016/17 campaign, but their goal difference is better this time (+11 to +9).

The high scoreline boosted that goal difference against the floundering Foxes, who are rooted to the bottom of the table with just a point from seven League games.

Aside from being the best start recorded by Spurs, Son also entered the history books as the first player ever to come off the bench to score a Premier League hat trick for the North London club.

Of course, the 6-2 win over Leicester City was not mall about Son as the trio of Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Rodrigo Bentancur also featured on the scorers’ sheet to compound the woes of Wilfred Ndidi and his teammates.

These are indeed tough times for Leicester City, whose leaky defence has shipped in an astonishing 22 goals. This is more than any team has ever let in during their first seven Premier League games of a season.

Hopefully, Leicester City will get their groove back soonest to avoid relegation, but the current form makes for grim reading and Brendan Rodgers is under pressure from all sides.

After seeing their five-match winning streak halted by Manchester United last time out at Old Trafford, Arsenal are firing on all cylinders once more.

The Gunners overpowered Brentford on their home turf; beating them 3-0 to return to the summit of the Premier League table.

William Saliba — who spent the last three seasons out on loan — reiterated his status as the team’s new fan favorite with his second goal of the season, while summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira also scored.

But beyond the sound victory recorded by Mikel Arteta’s men, the debut of Ethan Nwaneri for the Gunners grabbed the headlines.

The 15-year-old, eligible to play for Nigeria, officially became the youngest ever player to feature in a Premier League match.

Though Sunday’s outing was more of a cameo appearance, a lot is being expected from the new Arsenal player in the weeks ahead.

At Goodison Park, Everton finally enjoyed the first win of the 2022/23 campaign. Frank Lampard’s team beat fellow strugglers West Ham 1-0 at home in a game with few clear-cut goal-scoring chances.

Alex Iwobi was in the thick of the action, with a huge contribution to the Toffees’ first win of the season.

Only six games were played last weekend as the Chelsea-Liverpool and Manchester United-Leeds matches, as well as two other fixtures, were all postponed because of limited police resources ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

For now, Arsenal boasts a one-point advantage at the summit of the EPL table ahead of Manchester City and Tottenham, tied on 17 points, though Pep Guardiola’s City has a slight edge with their better goals difference.

Surprisingly, Brighton completes the top four with 13 points from six games.

At the other end of the table, West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Leicester City are the three teams wallowing in the relegation waters.

There is a lot to look forward to in the next matchday with the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur and the Manchester derby.

Man City’s Erling Haaland leads the goal scorers chart with 11 goals, followed by Harry Kane and Alexander Mitrovic with six goals each. The EPL resumes on 1 October with the North London derby.