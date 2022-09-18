Arsenal are back at the summit of the English Premier League table and they did it in style; beating Brentford 3-0 on Sunday in what was a London derby.

The Gunners, who had won all their first five matches, saw their perfect start to the season halted by Manchester United last time out at Old Trafford.

But after a week of inactivity due to the postponement of Premier League games owing to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Gunners returned in a blazing form on Sunday.

First-half goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus gave Mikel Arteta’s a perfect start before they finished off in style with another goal early in the second half through Fabio Vieira.

Bukayo Saka set up Saliba for the opening goal in the 17th while Granit Xhaka got the assist for the second goal scored by Jesus in the 28th minute.

Saka was the provider for Vieira’s 49th-minute goal as Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester City back to the number one position with 18 points from seven games.

Youngest ever

While Arsenal’s sweet victory was a delight for fans, there was another huge talking point following the emergence of 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri as the youngest player in Premier League history

The attacking midfielder who is of Nigerian descent replaced Fabio Vieira in stoppage time at Brentford Community Stadium.

Nwaneri eclipsed the record held by Harvey Elliott, who was 16 years and 30 days old when he played for Fulham in 2019.

“We have the opportunities to bring young players on,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta before the game.

“We are pretty short and opportunities come when issues arise.”

Nwaneri, who has a Nigerian father, was born in England in March 2007.

Though the new Arsenal prodigy shares the same surname with former Super Eagles defender Obinna Nwaneri, reports indicate there is no relationship with the ex-Enyimba captain.

Nwaneri has made several appearances for Arsenal at the under-18 level and played for the England Under-16s when he was 14, but he remains eligible to play for Nigeria if he so desires.