Manchester United recorded its first Europa League win this season following a 2-0 victory over Moldovan club, Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday night.

Jadon Sancho scored his first Europa league goal for United just as Cristiano Ronaldo broke his goal drought after eight games.

Erik Ten Hag made five changes from the side that suffered a 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad last Thursday.

Ten Hag snubbed captain Harry Maguire while Cristiano Ronaldo started his second consecutive time as the Portuguese searched for his first goal of the season.

David de Gea received a pass from Diogo Dalot in the fourth minute, and was immediately subjected to pressure from Nigerian forward Ibrahim Rasheed, but the goalkeeper took the safe course by conceding a throw.

Manchester United had to curb the attacks from Sheriff but they nearly took the lead in the 15th minute when a long ball from Lisandro Martinez to Ronaldo in the 15th minute, but Gaby Kiki was smart enough to prevent the Portuguese from getting a shooting chance.

Two minutes later, United broke the deadlock from Sancho, who neatly controlled a pass from Christian Eriksen, dummied a defender before finding the corner. It was Eriksen’s second assist against Sheriff after his first with Tottenham nine years ago.

Cedric Badolo almost found an unlikely equaliser for the Moldovan club in the 23rd minute.

Raphael Varane missed a chance to get United’s second from Eriksen’s free kick before Iyayi Atiemwen’s free kick went wide of the target.

Sheriff’s captain, Stjepan Radeljic, cleared Sancho’s goal-bound shot from an Anthony pass on the line. Patrick Kpozo clipped Dalot in the box in the 37th minute to give United their first penalty of the season.

Ronaldo took it and sent the ball down the middle to score United’s second and his first of the 2022/23 season.

That was Ronaldo’s 699th club goal while Sheriff became the 124th club he has scored against.

United were in complete control in the second half and Sheriff couldn’t muster any attack until the hour mark.

At the hour mark, Nigerian forward, Rasheed Akanji tried to lob De Gea after a loose pass from Tyrell Malacia that went over the net for another failed attempt from Sheriff.

De Gea was called into action in the 75th minute after substitute Pernambuco sent a loose pass from Ronaldo to Badolo, who shot from a distance.

Elsewhere, Real Sociedad top the group following a 2-1 home victory over Omonia Nicosia.

In the 30th minute, Ander Guevara scored for the host team, but Bruno Felipe’s equaliser for the Cypriots in the 72nd minute stunned the Reale Seguros Stadium crowd.

But with 10 seconds left, substitute Alexander Sorloth scored the game-winning goal.

Sociedad currently leads group E with six points, followed by United and Sheriff, who are level on three points, and Nicosia have zero points after two matches.