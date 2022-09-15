Nike has released a new set of kits for the Nigeria national team and it has received varied responses from the public.

The kits, particularly the jerseys that the Super Eagles would have worn if they had qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, elicited mixed reactions from fans around the world.

Unlike in 2018, when fans overwhelmingly expressed delight with the jersey and queued across stores to purchase what was voted as one of the best-designed kits for the Russia 2018 World Cup, fans’ opinions appear to be divided this time.

The image of the home jersey shows a striking design that employs multiple symbols and various shades of green to create a collage effect on the kit.

The adire-inspired look is completed by dark green cuffs and white logos.

While some applaud the indigenous design, others see nothing positive in it.

A Twitter user Sammie with the handle @EgbuonuS wrote: Because we no go world cup na him make Nike give us Ankara as Kit😅

However, Michael Fasina with the handle @michaelfasina is happy with the kit even though he was equally sarcastic, he wrote:

Na because we no qualify for World Cup na why @Nike @nikefootball is giving us adirẹ…Stay local Looks nice to me sha

Elaigwukings Elaigwu @elaigwukings wrote: The home kit is worst, it looks more like asoebi uniform

OLAWALE QUADRY @QualityQuadry wrote: NEW JERSEY ALERT!!!

“This is the new @Nike jerseys Super Eagles 🦅 are expected to wear against Algeria 🇩🇿 and Portugal 🇵🇹 for the two friendly games.

“The green jersey is my favorite. Lovely design!!!”

Quantum of Solace 🤍@Unkul_Obi wrote: The new Super Eagles home jersey looks like Ankara uniform for women meeting in Osogbo.

@Linmarq_ wrote: Why fix it if it’s not broken, the current ones are better

There are indications that the new jerseys will be worn for the upcoming friendlies against Algeria and Portugal, as well as subsequent engagements.

Nigeria will not compete in the World Cup for the first time since 2006 when they failed to qualify for the tournament in Germany.

Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Ghana will represent Africa at the first World Cup in the Middle East after Ghana’s Black Stars denied the Super Eagles qualification.

The World Cup-bound teams have already begun to reveal their tournament attire.