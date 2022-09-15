The Ministry of Youth and Sports development sealed off the League Management Company (LMC) office in Abuja on Thursday morning.

The LMC office in Maitama, Abuja, was sealed off by police operatives following the response from the LMC over the legality of the league body last Tuesday which was said to be “provocative” as stated by a staff of the Bureau of Public Enterprises, BPE and published on BSN sports.

“We are here to seal off the office because of the arrogance and rudeness of their (LMC) letter to the Federal Government. It is the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that should be so dealt, but for now, we won’t.”

Recall that Premium Times had on Friday published a circular from the ministry describing the LMC as being “illegal”.

The statement was signed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Ismaila Abubakar. It stated, “It is being argued that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fraudulently floated the LMC to avoid and evade pre-existing debts and other obligations owed by the organisation it succeeded; the Nigeria Premier League Limited, which is originally mandated by law to run a professional football league in Nigeria.”

This further led to the creation of the “Interim Management Committee (IMC) to include the current Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the LMC to oversee the affairs of the League until a proper Professional League Board is constituted in accordance with the Statutes of the NFF.”

In a response to the Ministry’s statement, LMC, also on Tuesday via its Twitter handle, insisted that the league body has legal backing in the Football laws and regulations which are constituted in both the NFF and FIFA, including the corporate laws.

The LMC acknowledged the passion and concerns the Honourable Minister of Sports have exhibited over time in trying to push for the development of not only the NPFL but football in Nigeria and believes that with proper — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) September 13, 2022

“Subsequently, the NFF Executive Committees at its meeting of 8th October 2014 in Abuja and the NFF Congress (the Supreme Legislative body of the NFF) at its meeting of 23rd November 2014 in Lagos duly approved the LMC Supplementary Regulations/Governing Structure pursuant to the powers vested on the Congress under the NFF Statutes (article 18 and article 78 subsection 2 and 3) as well as FIFA Statutes (articles 17 and 18) to delegate the right to an independent/subordinate body to manage/ organise its competitions (NPFL inclusive) and to make regulations and or approved regulations for the management of the domestic leagues”.