Calvin Bassey and his Ajax teammates suffered a painful defeat against Liverpool on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

After holding the Reds to a 1-1 score line until the 89th minute, a header from Joel Matip saw Liverpool deny the visitors a share of the spoils.

Mohamed Salah got the curtain raiser for the hosts in the 17th minute, but Mohammed Kudus drew Ajax levelled 10 minutes after.

While Bassey and the rest of the Ajax defenders tried hard to stop the ever-rampaging Liverpool attack, they were caught flatfooted in the 89th minute when Matip headed in what proved to be the winning goal.

Elsewhere, Robert Lewandowski’s return to the Allianz Arena was unpleasant as Bayern Munich defeated Barcelona 2-0.

After a barren first half in which Lewandowski missed three clear goal-scoring chances, Bayern Munich turned on the style in the second half and scored two quick-fire goals in four minutes.

Lucas Hernandez opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a smooth header before Leroy Sane raced through Barcelona’s defence four minutes later to make it 2-0.

Barca started the better of the two teams at the Allianz Arena and at half-time, Xavi Hernández’s men looked the more likely to score the first goal, but a change of personnel by Julian Nagelsmann shifted the balance to the Bavarians.

Inexplicably, Lewandowski was the most guilty party on the Barcelona side for missing chances; including two excellent opportunities that should have seen the visitors go in front.

Those missed chances proved costly as Barca returned to Spain empty-handed while Bayern Munich extended their UCL group stage unbeaten run to 30 games.

In Portugal, Zaidu Sanusi and his Porto teammates were humiliated 4-0 by visiting Club Brugge.

Raphael Onyedika, who got a booking, was in the thick of the action for the Belgian champions and he did his bit not just for the away win but for a clean sheet.

Tuesday’s victory keeps Brugge top of Group B as they edge closer to sealing their place in the knockout stage.

For Porto, their poor form continues as they have now lost four consecutive Champions League games for the first time in their history.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 at the BayArena in the other Group B tie.

In the day’s earlier matches, Inter beat Viktoria Plzen 2-0 the same way Sporting Lisbon also beat Tottenham Hotspur with two very late goals at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

First a header from Paulinho in the 89th minute and then substitute Arthur, dribbled past three players to score the second in the third minute of added time.

Matchday 2 continues on Wednesday with nine matches.