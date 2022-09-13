A first-ever presidential debate for the candidates seeking to lead the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will hold on 23 September 2022, at 11 a.m. at the NECA Hall in Lagos.

The debate, tagged ‘Change the Game’, is a collaboration between PREMIUM TIMES and The Scores, a new sports media organisation focused on sports development.

The debate will help Nigerians know and review the plans of the presidential candidates, days to the elections into the new NFF board scheduled for Benin City on 30 September.

Football is a rallying point in Nigeria. As a result, the president of the NFF is a key figure. If we must rebuild the Nigerian state one block at a time, football is one sector that can serve as a catalyst for others.

There is so much to gain for the country if football is administered correctly to create an eco-chamber that promotes growth and development for Nigeria, as it has done in many other countries.

The race to lead Nigerian football has 11 contenders, and the task just became more difficult with the immediate abolition of the League Management Company last Friday and the fact that Nigeria did not qualify for both the 2022 World Cup and the African Nation Championship (CHAN) tournament in 2023.

The NFF Electoral Committee cleared 11 aspirants for the presidential position on Monday. These are Christian Emeruwa, Amanze Uchegbulam, Peterside Idah, Abba Abdullahi Yola, Musa Amadu, David-Buhari Doherty, Adam Mouktar Mohammed, Abiodun Oluseyi Akinwumi, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, Shehu Dikko, and Suleiman Y. Kwande.

PREMIUM TIMES and The Scores believe football is an important and emotional part of Nigerians and are partnering to organise a fair debate for all the presidential candidates. At the event, the candidates will have the opportunity to present their plans, debate, and respond to questions.

The event will be broadcast live on both PREMIUM TIMES and The Scores YouTube channels and other social media platforms as well as on the PREMIUM TIMES website.