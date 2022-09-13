Match-day six in Serie A was a high-octane affair, especially the one in which the VAR was the centre of the action.

There were also late goals, from Milan to Naples.

Internazionale got back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats in the league and in the Champions League while Napoli squeaked past Spezia.

There were four home wins, three home defeats, and two draws with 25 goals scored.

The most talked about game was definitely between Juventus and Salernitana, which ended 2-2, amidst VAR controversy.

Arkadiusz Milik’s header, which could have been a late winner for Juventus, was overruled for offside after a VAR check, eventually leading to four red cards shown in the game.

In celebrating his supposed hard-fought win and the Allianz Stadium crowd in delirium, the referee sent Milik off for taking off his jersey, for his second yellow card.

Afterward, Juan Cuadrado and Coach Massimiliano Allegri with Salernitana’s defender, Federico Fazio, were also sent off for their reactions.

Asides from both yellow cards and red cards shown to players and Coach Massimiliano Allegri, the hard-fought 2-2 draw against Salernitana was another unconvincing display from Allegri’s team.

The revelation so far, in the nascent season, must be Udinese, and they continued their fairytale with a 3-1 comeback victory away to Sassuolo on Sunday.

Beto, who replaced Isaac Success in the second half, scored in the 75th and 93rd minute, to become the only player with a brace on Matchday 6.

A much-changed Napoli found a late goal, in the 89th minute, through Giacomo Raspadori, who was brought in during the transfer window from Sassuolo on loan.

Luciano Spalletti’s team was missing the injured Victor Osimhen while Juan Jesus, whilst Tanguy Ndombele started in place of Kim Min-Jae and Stanislav Lobotka. Raspadori’s goal took the Neapolitans top of the table on goal difference from Atalanta and AC Milan.

Defending Champions had Rafael Leao sent off in the second minute of the second half but found a winning goal through the ageless Olivier Giroud. It was the Frenchman’s third goal in the new season.

Their neighbours, Internazionale, had Marcelo Brozovic to thank for getting a win over Torino. Brozovic scored in the 89th minute to help Inter get back to winning ways after two straight losses.

Monza briefly awoke from their promotion-induced fog as they picked a crucial away point against fellow relegation-threatened Leece. It was Monza’s first point this season.

The league is still young but some clubs have set the pace for the 38-match marathon.

The trio of Napoli, Atlanta, and Milan maintain the first three positions on the table with the same 14 points. Aside from Juventus, they are also the only teams that are yet to suffer defeat this season.

Atalanta stumbled at home to Cremonese as they could only draw 1-1. A win would have taken them to the top of the table.

The trio of Cremonese, Salernitana, and Monza occupy the 18th, 19th, and 20th positions, respectively, and all three clubs are yet to win a game this season.

In the last game of the week, Jose Mourinho’s Roma team, though sluggish, got a 2-1 win away to Empoli. Tammy Abraham got the winner in the 71st minute from a pullout by Paulo Dybala, who scored the first goal with a gorgeous shot from outside the box. Roma move to fifth place with 13 points.

Top of the goal scorers chart is Marko Arnautovic of Bologna, who scored his sixth goal in six games in the 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

Next weekend sees an early top-of-the-table clash as AC Milan host Napoli at the San Siro on Sunday.