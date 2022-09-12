Umar Sadiq, a Super Eagles and Real Sociedad striker, has been ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury against Getafe on Sunday.

Sadiq suffered an ACL injury, which is like the injury suffered by another Nigerian player, Jamilu Collins, who has also been ruled out this season with Cardiff.

According to the Sociedad website, “Sadiq Umar suffered a right knee sprain during the Getafe-RS match, held yesterday. After the tests carried out today on the player, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right leg.

“He will start physiotherapy treatment. However, he will undergo surgical treatment.”

One of Sadiq’s new teammates at Real Sociedad, Mikel Oyarzabal, is yet to return to the sideline after he suffered a similar injury during a training session in March.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, Sadiq could only play for 37 minutes before paramedics helped him off the pitch in his first La Liga start of the season. Real Sociedad felt Sadiq’s injury as they eventually lost 2-1 to Getafe.

The 25-year-old who has registered three goals so far this season has now joined compatriots, Jamilu Collins and Akinkunmi Amoo, who will miss Nigeria’s friendly against Algeria in two weeks.

This as well will be a blow for Coach Jose Peseiro, who would have been banking on the striker as a replacement for Osimhen, who is also injured at the moment.

He never looked back after breaking through for his former Spanish club, Almeria, where he scored over 30 goals in a two-year stint.

Sadiq set the tone for his Real Sociedad debut against Atletico Madrid and other impressive performances in his last two games, including a win over Manchester United in the Europa League last Thursday.