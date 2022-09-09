Ablaze FA of Ikorodu emerged as champions of the maiden Lekki Sports Consulting Cup Invitational Tournament.

They defeated Kiddos RA by a lone goal to win the new grassroots tournament put together by the Okaka Football Club proprietor, Arinze Madueke.

The tournament, according to its organisers, is aimed at discovering new talents, encouraging the spirit of fair play, and subsequently sending the uncovered talents abroad for further training and development as well as ushering them into professional football.

The Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere was the venue as 12 invited teams from across the state battled for honours in the week-long tournament.

Legends FC defeated KidSport 7-6 on penalties after a 1-1 full-time scoreline to emerge as the third-placed team.

There were also individual awards to deserving talents. Lawal Warris of Ablaze FA was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament; Benson Victor of Kidsport U15s was voted the Best Young Player while Olumide Solanke won the Best Goalkeeper award.

Abdul Qudus Saka of Kiddos RA and Tomola Megba of Legend FC both shared the honours of the highest goals scorers with three goals and one assist each.

Speaking to reporters after what was largely seen as a successful tournament, the Okaka FC boss said he was impressed with the quality of talent on display in the first edition and promised to make the subsequent editions bigger.

He said: “Ultimately the whole idea is to know that we have been able to identify talents and we will be able to give them the support they need to actually excel and move forward with their career.

“We won’t stop at just the Lagos tournament as the plan is to take it to Abuja and Awka to give budding talents in those cities and environs the same opportunities”

“I know there are budding talents in the Northern and South-Eastern parts of the country so we want to also see them in action and pick the best to benefit from the lofty plans we have for them,” he concluded.

