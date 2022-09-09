Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria will play in Group B alongside Champions League defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, Egyptian side Wadi Degla, and a yet-to-be-determined qualifier from the UNIFAC zone.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s Asfar Club, Tanzania’s Simba Club, Zambia’s Green Buffaloes, and Liberia’s Determine FC were all assigned to Group A.

The competition kicks off on Monday, October 31, and runs until Sunday, November 13 in Morocco.

Bayelsa Queens qualified for the eight-team final tournament by winning the WAFU-B zonal championship in Ivory Coast last Saturday.

The Prosperity Girls won the Super Six last June, booking their place at the sub-regional qualifying phase alongside Togolese side Athlete Ladies, Ghanian club Darkoa Ampem and Burkina Faso’s USFA.

The Queens won their group above Darkoa via goal difference and advanced to the semi-final where they defeated the Beninoise side, Espoir Ladies 6-0. In the final, Bayelsa Queens proved too strong for Darkoa as they won 3-0 to clinch the trophy and a place in the Champions League final stage.