As a mark of respect to the passing of the Queen on Thursday, the Premier League has postponed all matches slated for the weekend. Matches in the Championship had already been cancelled and rescheduled.

The postponements were communicated by Richard Masters, the Premier League’s Chief Executive.

“We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The statement added that “Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.”

It has not been ascertained when the postponed matches will be played and whether matches will also be postponed on the weekend of her funeral.

Some of the affected matches include Fulham versus Chelsea and Manchester City versus Tottenham Hotspur.