The Nigeria Football Federation and Federação Portuguesa de Futebol have signed a formal agreement for the Super Eagles and A Seleção to clash in a prestige senior team friendly at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday, 17th November.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations on three occasions (as well as Olympic men’s football gold, silver, and bronze) while Portugal won her first continental trophy (Euro Championship) in France in 2016, defeating host France 1-0 after extra time at the Stade de France. As hosts, A Seleção lost the Euro Championship final to Greece in 2004.

Already billed to play 2019 African champions Algeria in Oran on 27th September, the encounter with Portugal is another ace by the Amaju Pinnick administration, which has enabled high-end international friendlies for the Super Eagles and other Nigeria national teams over the past eight years.

Before now, the Super Eagles have played against five-time world champions Brazil, Argentina, England, Ukraine, Senegal, Mexico, Serbia, Poland, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Tunisia, Ecuador, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Mali.

The match with Portugal will be the first clash at the senior men’s level for both countries, though last year summer, the Super Falcons and the Senior Women Team of Portugal fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the USWNT Summer Series in Houston, Texas, USA.

Also, in 1989, Portugal’s U20 boys defeated Nigeria’s U20 boys 2-0 in the final of the FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup finals) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Estádio José Alvalade is a natural grass facility that holds 50,000 spectators and is the home venue for Sporting Clube de Portugal.

They named the facility after José Alvalade, the founder and first club member of Sporting CP, who died in 1918. The stadium was opened in August 2003.

Five-time winner of the Ballon d’Or Cristiano Ronaldo, unquestionably one of the best footballers the world has ever seen, will lead the Portugal team, while the Super Eagles’ attack will be led by Italy-based forward Victor Osimhen, who is quickly becoming one of the world’s most lethal strikers.

