The second night of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League saw 26 goals, but the biggest surprise was the 4-1 thrashing handed to Liverpool by Victor Osimhen’s Napoli side.

The 4-1 victory does not tell the complete story as Napoli missed a penalty from Osimhen after he crashed an effort against the bar after just 40 seconds and Virgil van Dijk made a goal-line clearance from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal-bound effort.

It could have been 6-0 for Napoli in the first half and it wouldn’t have flattered the Luciano Spalletti-managed side as they were head and shoulders above the 2022 UCL finalists. Coming from their hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Everton on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp made three changes.

Fabio Carvalho, Kostas Tsimikas, and Darwin Nunez made way for James Milner, Andrew Robertson, and Roberto Firmino.

Piotr Zielinski scored the first in the fifth after Milner clearly handled the ball. It should have been two after Virgil van Dijk fouled Osimhen. VAR gave the penalty which Alisson saved from Osimhen.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa added the second after a good interplay between the Cameroonian and Zielinski on the edge of the box. Anguissa tucked the ball under Alisson to take a well-deserved two-goal lead.

Osimhen, who had been a doubt for the match, made way for Giovanni Simeone in the 41st minute and the substitute got on the act with almost his first touch when he tapped in a low cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, a minute before half time.

It was four in the second minute of the second half as Zielinski got on his own rebound to chip Alisson. Luis Diaz gave Liverpool a lifeline two minutes later with a low shot drilled past Alex Meret.

But that was where the scoring ended. Liverpool are home to Ajax next week after the Dutch side also put four past Rangers on their return to the UCL after a 12-year absence.

Robert Lewandowski scored a hat trick as Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 5-1. Franck Kessie opened the scoring with a header in the 13th minute. Lewandowski scored his first in the 34th minute with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box.

A moment of defensive indecision gave Plzen a way back in the 44th minute through Jan Sykora, but Lewandowski added his second and Barcelona’s third with a stooping header after Ousmane Dembele won the ball back and crossed for the Polish striker.

Another long-range strike gave Lewandowski his hat trick in the 67th minute and Ferran Torres completed the scoring in the 71st minute. Lewandowski is now the only player to have scored a hat trick for three different teams; Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona, in the Champions League.

Substitute Antoine Griezmann scored the winning goal for Atletico Madrid in the 101st minute as they beat 10-man FC Porto 2-1. Inter Milan lost at home to Bayern Munich 2-0. Leroy Sane scored a gorgeous first while Danilo D`Ambrosio scored an own goal in the 66th minute.

In London, Tottenham finally got over the line with two late goals from Richarlison. The referee showed Chancel Mbemba a straight red card two minutes into the second half after bringing down Son Heung-min, who was through on goal. These were Richarlison’s first goals for Spurs after his $58 million move from Everton.

The second UCL group match day kicks off next Tuesday when Inter Milan travel to the Czech Republic to resurrect their UCL campaign.