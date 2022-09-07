The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost for the second time in four days to the USA in the second friendly game as they prepare for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The game ended 2-1 in favour of the American ladies, who now have an 8-0 record against the Falcons.

Despite the defeats, the Nigerian side were more composed compared to the 4-0 trouncing received from the Americans last Saturday.

Tosin Demehin’s own goal and Rose Lavelle’s second-half finish secured the winner for the USWNT. Meanwhile, a second-half consolation from Uchenna Kanu broke the 20-year-long jinx for the Falcons, for not scoring against the Americans.

The last time Nigeria scored against the World Champions was during a 3-1 defeat at the 2002 Sydney Olympics.

Randy Waldrum made three changes from the team which lost 4-0 to the USA on Saturday with the trio of Demehin, Imuran and Echegini making the starting 11.

Six minutes into the game, the Falcons defence was called to action with an attempt from the hosts.

However, Ifeoma Onumonu put the USA goalkeeper Casey Murphy to test four minutes later.

The Falcons were more definitive compared to the first game against the USA and showed a composed defence.

Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, recorded her first save in the 18th minute to keep the Americans at bay.

Having maintained a solid defence against the Americans, the Falcons shot themselves in the foot in the 24th minute when a shot from Mallory Pugh was inadvertently cleared by debutant Tosin Demehin past Nnadozie.

But the Falcons fought back at the 50th minute with substitute, Uchenna Kanu’s strike. Kanu’s second-half goal was a break to the 880th minute long clean sheet run over Nigeria.

Seven minutes later, Captain Rasheedat Ajibade fired blanks. The Americans regained the lead in the 66th minute when Rose Levelle got her header past Nnadozie, off a cross from substitute Megan Rapinoe.

The match ended 2-1 in favour of the USA and they extended their unbeaten run to 71, which started in 2017.