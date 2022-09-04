Hours after the Super Eagles B team fell to Ghana’s Black Galaxies via a penalty shootout that ended 5-4, Bayelsa Queens thrashed Ghanaian side, Ampem Darkoa, to win the WAFU B zonal qualifier for the final stage of the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League.

The game ended 3-0 in favour of Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens as they stopped Darkoa from qualifying for the last eight in Morocco.

The game was more like a continuation of an unfinished business between both sides who emerged from the same group where the group match ended 0-0.

But the final game needed a winner and Bayelsa Queens settled into the game with first-half strikes from Mercy Joseph, Flourish Sabastine, and Chinyere Igbomalu, to clinch their second trophy in 2022 after the NWFL Super six victory in May.

In the 11th minute, Mercy Joseph put the Prosperity Girls in front from the penalty spot.

The Bayelsa-based side doubled their lead from Super Falconets returnee Flourish Sabastine’s finish in the 19th minute.

Four minutes to the end of the first half, Chinyere Igbomalu completed the victory for Bayelsa Queens with the third goal.

Bayelsa Queens join AS FAR of Morocco, Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa, Green Buffaloes of Zambia, Wadi Degla of Egypt, Determine Girls FC of Liberia, and Simba Queens of Tanzania in the final tournament slated for the end of October in Morocco.