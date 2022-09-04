Nigeria’s Super Falcons on Saturday lost 0-4 to world champions USA in the opening game of their two-match tour.

Nigeria in this match missed the services of midfielders Ngozi Okobi-Okoeghene, Halimatu Ayinde as well as captain Onome Ebi.

However, some national under-20 team players were invited to join the squad.

But this was not enough to avoid a defeat at the Children’s Mercy Park at Kansas City in Missouri.

Sophia Smith put the home team ahead in the 14th minute, with compatriot Lindsay Horan doubling the lead 25 minutes later.

ALSO READ: Champions League takes Super Falcons defender to Turkey

Smith scored another from a simple tap-in just into time-added-on to increase the scoreline to three for the hosts.

Seven minutes into the second period, Alex Morgan made it four for the Americans from the penalty spot.

Both teams will clash again, in the second match of the two-match tour, at the Audi Field in Washington D. C on Tuesday.

(NAN)