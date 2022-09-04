After losing on penalties to the Black Galaxies of Ghana 5-4, Super Eagles B coach, Salisu Yusuf, refused to show up for his post-match briefing to journalists after the Ghanaian Assistant Coach and Captain had done theirs.

The Super Eagles came back into the game with a late goal from Chijioke Akuneto to send the tie into a penalty shootout. While the Ghanaian team scored all their kicks, the Eagles missed once through Rivers United midfielder, Morice Ugochukwu, whose kick went out off the crossbar.

Ayo Ibidapo, the Super Eagles media officer, apologised to the journalists present for Salisu’s absence from the post-match interview.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a Nigerian coach has shunned a post-match briefing.

Austin Eguavoen also shunned his post-match interview after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Ghana in March.