Ghana have prevented Nigeria from qualifying for a major football tournament for the second time in 2022. Nigeria’s Super Eagles B needed to recover from a 2-0 deficit in the first leg last weekend in Cape Coast.
And they did, scoring twice in the final 15 minutes of the second half, first through Zulkilfulhammad in the 76th minute while the equaliser came through Chijoke Akuneto in added time.
The game went straight to penalties, and while Ghana scored all five, Maurice Ugochukwu missed his penalty; knocking the Eagles out of the CHAN 2023 tournament, which will be held in Algeria.
More details later…
