After quitting Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk on Friday, Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa will stay on in Turkey, having sealed an instant move to another club in the country.

Musa, who has never hidden his desire to continue his career in the European Leagues, officially signed a two-year deal with another Super Lig outfit Sivasspor.

Many were initially taken aback with the announcement by Fatih Karagumruk that the contract between them and Musa was mutually terminated.

“We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our squad in the 2021-22 season,” read the terse statement issued by the club.

And while people wondered on the next step for the Super Eagles captain, photos emerged of Musa signing for another club to the admiration of his many fans who still believe the 29-year-old is not a spent force.

The move to Sivasspor is seen as an upgrade as Musa has a chance of continental club football, albeit in the less fancied UEFA Conference League.

According to reports, Sivasspor head coach Rıza Çalımbay, requested for the services of the Super Eagles captain this summer.

With the Super Eagles failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the postponement of the next Africa Cup of Nations, Sivasspor are guaranteed a fully focused Musa for club duties.

Musa is now the third Nigerian on the Sivasspor roster, as he joins compatriots, Kayode Olarenwaju and Leke James.

Since breaking out from the Jos University Teaching Hospital JUTH Teams several years back, Musa has played for a handful of clubs including Dutch side, VVV Venlo, Russian giants CSKA Moscow, and Premier League side Leicester City, where he was a club record signing.

Musa also had a taste of club football in the Middle East with Saudi Club Al Nasr, who paid heavily for the fleet-footed forward.