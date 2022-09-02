Former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju has sent a congratulatory message to Nigerian forward Sadiq Umar following his deadline day move from Almeria to another La Liga side, Real Sociedad.

Umar, who spent the last two seasons in the Segunda (Spain’s second division) with Almeria, officially linked up with Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

The gangling striker penned a six-year contract with the White and Blues and Adepoju, who once played for the same Spanish club hailed the move by Umar.

On his Twitter handle @MutiuAdepoju8, he wrote: Dear Sadiq, congratulations on your move to Real Sociedad. This is where legends are made, so feel at home and keep the goals coming.”

Adepoju, the La Liga Ambassador in Nigeria, spent four years at Real Sociedad after leaving Real Santander in 1996.

Adepoju scored eight goals in 88 official games while at Anoeta Stadium.

Umar has already been assigned the number 25 jersey at his new club, and he could make his debut this Saturday against Atletico Madrid.

Sociedad paid about €20 million plus €6 million in add-ons to sign the Nigerian striker, who has already scored twice in the new La Liga season.

“Sociedad has reached an agreement with UD Almería for the transfer of Sadiq Umar. La Real, in turn, has reached an agreement with the player until the end of the 27-28 season. He will wear number 25,” a statement on the club’s official website.

Umar 25 joined Almeria in 2020, scored 41 goals for the Rojiblancos, and his goals largely helped their promotion back to La Liga.

Though mostly on loan moves until recently, this is Umar’s 11th club in six years.