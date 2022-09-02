Head Coach of Super Eagles B, Salisu Yusuf, has said that the team has moved on from the 0-2 loss to Ghana in Cape Coast with renewed determination to qualify for the 7th African Nations Championship Algeria 2023.

Yusuf, who led the Class of 2018 to a second-place finish in Morocco, said on Thursday in Abuja that the team’s concentration is on how to score enough goals to overturn the deficit incurred in the away leg.

“What is past is past and that is the case with the match we played in Ghana. Now we are looking forward to a good match on Saturday.

“We are doing all we need to do to achieve our utmost desire to be in Algeria next year. There may have been one or two lapses that caught us on the bad end in Cape Coast but we can’t continue to dwell on that. We want to achieve a good result on Saturday.”

Yusuf, who is on very familiar terrain, says that the team that will go out on Saturday may not be radically different from the line-up he featured in the first leg.

“It is going to be more like 88 to 90 per cent of the team we presented in Ghana last Sunday. Remember that Sadiq Abubakar was injured in a moment we thought should have produced a penalty kick for us. He has not recovered fully and so may not feature.”

The Eagles B have continued their build-up for the return leg against the Galaxies of Ghana billed for Saturday, 3rd September in Abuja. The winner on aggregate will qualify for Algeria 2023.