The Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering yet another loss on Thursday at the King Power Stadium with Leicester City.

While Ndidi started against the Red Devils, Iheanacho came on in the 76th but neither could rescue the Foxes from going down to a fourth defeat in five.

Jadon Sancho made the difference in the tie as he scored his second goal of the season to fire Manchester United to a lone-goal victory over the Foxes.

The 22-year-old showed great composure after receiving a pass from Marcus Rashford.

He rounded the Foxes goalkeeper Danny Ward before passing the ball into an empty net.

Thursday’s win is United’s third victory of the campaign and they took a massive leap on the table to the fifth spot.

Erik ten Hag opted again to bench Cristiano Ronaldo before the Portuguese was later thrown into the fray midway through the second half.

Ronaldo had one or two fair attempts at goal, including an overhead kick which bounced just wide of goal.

As it stands, Ten Hag’s decision to continually leave Ronaldo out of the starting XI remains vindicated given Man United have won their last three matches.

For Leicester City, the crisis may be looming as they have now lost four consecutive Premier League games for the first time since February 2017.

When a similar losing streak occurred five years ago, Claudio Ranieri was sacked.