They did not disappoint, however, as they kept up their 100% record with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Aston Villa at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

The two Gabriels, Jesus, and Martinelli were Arsenal’s scorers on the night. Both forwards now have three goals each while Douglas Luiz equalised for Aston Villa, direct from a corner kick.

Eight minutes into the game, VAR nullified the protest for a penalty by the Gunners after an apparent infringement on Bukayo Saka by Tyrone Mings.

Gabriel Jesus had his first sighting in the 10th minute, but former Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez denied him at close range.

Afterward, Arsenal wasted two more attempts within two minutes of play from the duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Magalhaes.

Another goal-scoring chance for Arsenal sufficed in the 23rd minute, but Saka failed to connect a cross from Gabriel Martinelli.

Having been at the receiving end from Arsenal, Villa hit back through Emiliano Buendia in the 28th minute and Aaron Ramsdale pulled off his first save of the night.

Finally, Arsenal took the lead in the 30th minute, and it was maybe from a Martinez error. Martinez saved Granit Xhaka’s shot, but the rebound fell kindly to Jesus, who powered home.

The Gunners had a chance to double their lead before half time but Martinez blocked Jesus’ shot while the rebound fell to Kieran Tierney but his shot was tame and easily gathered.

Martinez parried a 55th-minute free kick from Martin Odegaard to the corner to deny the Gunners another scoring chance.

Villa got back with a somewhat fortuitous strike as Douglas Luiz sent a corner kick directly into the net in the 74th minute. There was a VAR check for a foul on Ramsdale, who seemed to have been impeded by Boubacar Kamara, but the goal was given.

The joy for the equaliser was short-lived as Martinelli restored the Gunners’ lead after he directed Saka’s cross past Martinez a minute later.

Elsewhere, at the Etihad, Manchester City walloped Nottingham Forest 6-0 with Erling Harland scoring a hat-trick in 38 minutes of the first half.

Pep Guardiola’s side scored three goals each in both halves, with Harland scoring his second consecutive hat trick of the season. Another summer recruit, Julio Alvarez, also scored a brace while Joao Cancelo’s scored his second-ever Premier League goal for the Citizens.

City broke the deadlock in the 12th minute with Erling Harland tipped a Phil Foden cross past Dean Henderson.

Harland got his second in the 23rd minute and he completed his hat-trick on 38 minutes, connecting a header to a cross from John Stones.

Four minutes into the second half later, Joao Cancelo whistled a shot past Henderson from outside the box. The Premier League defending champions were in cruise control.

In the 58th minute, Steve Cooper rang the changes and sent on the Nigerian duo of Emmanuel Dennis and Taiwo Awoniyi.

But the scoring didn’t stop for City as Alvarez scored City’s fifth in the 65th minute. Meanwhile, Dennis had a chance to score his first Nottingham Forest goal in the 72nd minute, but it was well blocked.

Alvarez completed his brace and the rout in the 87th minute.

West Ham held Tottenham, and Liverpool needed a 98th-minute strike from Fabio Carvalho to overpower Newcastle.

Tottenham Hotspur got their goal through an own goal from Thilo Kehrer in the 34th minute, but they were on equal terms 10 minutes after the interval with a strike from Tomas Soucek.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fought to prevent defeat to Newcastle at Anfield as they fought back from a goal down.

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak announced his arrival in the EPL by scoring with a sublime shot over Allison in the 38th minute. The former Real Sociedad striker received a good pass from Sean Longstaff and lifted his shot over the onrushing Alisson.

However, Liverpool began their comeback in the 61st minute after Mohamed Salah directed a pass to Roberto Firmino, who placed his shot past Nick Pope for the much-needed equaliser.

Despite the pressure from the Magpies, who were without Saint Allan Maximin, Liverpool kept up the tempo of the game with the trio of substitutes- James Milner, Kostas Tsimikas, and Carvalho to reinforce the attack.

Carvalho eventually snagged all three points for Liverpool in the 98th minute as he powered a shot past Pope via the crossbar.

The board had shown five minutes were to be added, but somehow referee Andre Marriner added more time.

Fracas almost broke out on the sidelines between the two benches when the late goal went in. The Reds made it two consecutive wins to move to fifth place with eight points from five matches.