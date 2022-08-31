The Super Eagles Head Coach, Jose Peseiro, has linked up with the home-based Super Eagles team as they step up preparations for their crucial game this weekend in Abuja.

The Super Eagles B team are in the race for qualification for next year’s African Nations Championships, the CHAN tournament in Algeria.

Officially led by Coach Salisu Yusuf, Ghana’s Black Galaxies beat the Super Eagles team 2-0 last weekend in Cape Coast.

The team now needs three un-replied goals to beat their fierce West African rivals to the ticket to Algeria in 2023.

Hard as it seems, Coach Yusuf, with the support from Peseiro and his technical crew, is positive his team has the wherewithal to turn things around, this weekend at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

“We have an idea where they have strength as a team and we will seek how we can restrict their strength and explore their weaknesses,” Yusuf said after the first leg defeat.

He continued: “Football is a game of 90 minutes and we must look to overturn the two goals we conceded.

“The team needs to work even harder than we did in the short time we had to prepare for this game. We have to turn things around in Abuja.”

Just like his Nigerian counterpart, the Ghana Coach, Anor Walker is even more upbeat ahead of the second leg of the 20223 African Nations Championship final round qualifying tie in Abuja.

Walker believes Nigeria can no longer deny his team the much-coveted ticket after they had done well enough to get a 2-0 first-leg victory in Cape Coast.

Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Suraj Seidu scored in the second half to secure the important victory for the Black Galaxies.

“It [not qualifying] would not be possible because I have not seen any threat in their [Nigeria] attack,” Walker said after Sunday’s match.

“In fact, since I have seen the way they play, we will also strategise for it and when we get to Nigeria, it will be a different strategy that we will use to approach the game.

“We are not coming back such that we will not be able to qualify, we are going to Nigeria and for sure we will qualify for CHAN next year,” the coach declared.

Unlike Nigeria, Ghana has failed to qualify for the last three editions of the CHAN tournament and that explains why they are desperately looking forward to breaking that jinx.