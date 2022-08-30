Scott Parker has been sacked by Bournemouth three days after the 9-0 shellacking by Liverpool in the English Premier League. The former Chelsea and West Ham midfielder lasted all of four weeks into the new season before his position became untenable with the Bournemouth board.

A release on the club’s website by Maxim Demin read: “I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.

“That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

The Cherries just got promoted but after four games, they boast three points having scored two goals and conceded 16.