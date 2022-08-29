Bayelsa Queens maintained their fine form at the WAFU B CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers as they edged ahead in Group B over Ghana side Ampem Darkoa on Sunday night with a 3-1 victory over Burkina Faso’s USFA. Bayelsa Queens lead.

First-half goals from Super Falconet returnee Flourish Sebastian and Etim Edidiong with Mary Aderemi’s second-half goal sent the Prosperity girls to the semifinal of the Women’s Champions League.

Sebastian, who just returned from Costa Rica where she put up a fine display, broke the deadlock as early as the fifth minute with a fine volley from inside the box.

Three minutes after scoring, Bayelsa Queens launched an attack through Aderemi Mary, whose shot went wide. Mary then made a mistake that almost led to an equaliser through Sawadogo Balkassa.

Lala Traore restored parity for USFA in the 15th minute with a cool finish after a Bayelsa Queens’ defender made a hash of clearing a cross.

USFA intensified their attacks, with Lala Traore spearheading their efforts.

But the Nigerians went ahead in the 38th minute through Etim Edidiong. Edidiong latched on to a pass after a scramble in the box and blasted her shot past the USFA goalkeeper, Latifatou Ouedraogo.

Ouedraogo gave up the third goal for Bayelsa Queens after her sliding tackle sent the ball directly to Aderemi Mary, who didn’t hesitate to place her shot past the goalkeeper and two defenders into the unguarded net.

Bayelsa Queens’ next game is the semi final clash against Espoir FC of Benin Republic on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Ampem Darkoa Ladies of Ghana, who defeated Togolese side Athleta by a lone goal, will battle the host Africa Sports on Tuesday, as well.

The winners of the tournament qualify for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League final tournament, to be held in Morocco from October.