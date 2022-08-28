Fierce football rivals, Ghana and Nigeria, will have a go at each other again on Sunday as they slug it out in a contest to qualify for the 2023 African Nations Championship to be staged in Algeria.

The African Nations Championship (CHAN) is exclusively reserved for players plying their trade in their country’s domestic leagues, unlike the AFCON tournament which is free for all.

As is often the case in matches involving these two football powerhouses, the build-up to Sunday’s first leg game in the Cape Coast has been eclectic with both the Nigeria coach, Salisu Yusuf, and his Ghanaian counterpart, Annor Walker, talking really tough.

While Nigeria (Super Eagles B) drew a bye in the earlier qualifying round, Ghana’s Black Galaxies emerged tops over two legs against the Benin Republic.

“The game against Ghana will be tough and we have to be at our best to be able to get a result.” Coach Yusuf stated while speaking to NFF TV ahead of Sunday’s tie.

He continued: “We want to be at CHAN and try to win it, that is why we are going all out to ensure that we get a result in Ghana and return home to finish the job. It’s a Herculean task and we are up for it.”

Though the Super Eagles coach admits the Ghana team have enjoyed better preparation compared to his hurriedly assembled team, he nonetheless remains optimistic of a good result.

“The Ghanaian team, having played two-legged qualifying matches against Benin Republic and only recently returned from a training tour of Europe, are ahead of us in terms of preparations but we have the quality and character to emerge victorious.”

For the Black Galaxies coach, beating Nigeria to the qualification ticket just like they did in the race to Qatar 2022 is the mission that must be achieved.

“We are playing Nigeria on Sunday and I must say we are ready for the game,” Walker told Asempa FM as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

“It will be a tough game but we are prepared and I am confident that we will qualify for the CHAN tournament next year,” he added.

Ghana has failed to qualify for the last three editions of the CHAN and that explains how desperate they are to break the jinx this term.

The high-profile game against the Galaxies will kick off at 4 p.m. Ghana time (5 pm in Nigeria) in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The return leg is scheduled for Saturday, 3 September at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

SUPER EAGLES B IN CAPE COAST

Goalkeepers: Adeyinka Adewale; Olorunleke Ojo; Kayode Bankole

Defenders: Tope Olusesi; Kazie Enyinnaya; Ebube Duru; Temple Emekayi; Faisal Sani; Samson Gbadebo; Isah Ali; Tosin Adegbite

Midfielders: Babatunde Bello; Morice Chukwu; Chiamaka Madu; Joseph Onoja; Afeez Nosiru; Zulkiflu Rabiu

Forwards: Adamu Abubakar; Chidiebere Nwobodo; Chijioke Akuneto; Ossy Martin; Andy Okpe