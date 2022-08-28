Arsenal continued their perfect start to the season on Saturday as they made it four wins in four games with a 2-1 victory over Fulham at the Emirates.

It was not easy for Mikel Arteta’s men but Gabriel moved from being a villain to a hero as he scored the late winner that helped the North London team maintain their perfect start to the season.

The Gunners dominated the game but could not find a way past former goalkeeper Bernd Leno and in the 56th minute, the Cottagers got in front against the run of play.

Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic capitalised on an error from Gabriel to open the scoring against the Gunners.

It took Arsenal just six minutes to get back into the game as they were pulled level by their skipper Martin Odegaard who combined well with Bukayo Saka for the equaliser.

Gabriel then made amends for his error with the winning goal four minutes to the end of the game.

This is only the third time Arsenal have won their first four games of the season with the last coming in the 2003/04 season when they ended the campaign in second place.

Red Victory

Before the befitting climax at the Emirates, fans had a lot to cheer as Liverpool rained goals at Anfield; annihilating Bournemouth 9-0 while Erling Haaland’s hat-trick inspired Manchester City’s comeback 4-2 victory against Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

At Stamford Bridge, Kelechi Ihenancho and his Leicester City teammates gave 10-man Chelsea a run for their money but the Blues prevailed 2-1 with Raheem Sterling finally opening his goal-scoring account for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Saturday’s action in the Premier League started at St Mary’s where Manchester United’s revival continued with a 1-0 win at Southampton. Bruno Fernandez scored the all-important goal for the Red Devils.

Goals feast

Liverpool stole the spotlight as they recovered from Monday’s lacklustre 2-1 loss at Manchester United in great style.

The Reds scored twice inside the opening six minutes, with Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott setting the tone for the goals feast.

By the 31st minute, Liverpool had scored two more with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Frimino joining the scoring spree

On the stroke of half-time, Jurgen Klopp’s men made it 5-0. Andy Robertson’s corner was met by Virgil van Dijk, who powered home a header.

Liverpool picked up where they left off in the second half, with Chris Mepham’s own-goal making it 6-0 and Firmino adding another goal.

Fabio Carvalho in the 80th minute made it 8-0 before Diaz completed what he started by scoring another to make it a record-equalling 9-0.

Elsewhere Brighton beat Leeds 1-0 through Pascal Gross’s 66th-minute goal at the Amex Stadium while Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates earned a point in the 1-1 draw away to Brentford.