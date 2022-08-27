The Head Coach of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, Emmanuel Deutsch, has called for better officiating and security at match venues to improve the standard of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The Cameroonian tactician told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that officiating in line with international best practices was key to the growth of the League.

Deutsch described the Nigerian league as full of talents that can conquer Africa if the right infrastructure and administrative measures are put in place.

The former Abia Warriors coach also lamented the growing spate of hooliganism in the League, with a call for stiffer measures next season.

“The officiating in the just concluded NPFL season could be better. We had situations where referees and officials were assaulted and beaten up at match venues.

“The Nigerian league is a good one but there is a need for improvement, that is why we are calling for more security at our stadia.

“We need our referees to feel safe to take the right decisions and not be scared of fans of the home team,” he said.

He said the technical crew of Sunshine Stars was walking round the clock with management to ensure the team bounces back next season.

Sunshine Stars finished 11th in the 2021/2022 season and the coach, who joined them mid-season said the aim was to start the new season well and do better.

