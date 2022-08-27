Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has signed a one-year deal with Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

Balogun officially made the switch to Loftus Road on Friday after failing to tie a new deal with Rangers at the expiration of his contract with the Glasgow-based club when his contract ended last season.

The 34-year-old worked with QPR head coach Mick Beale at Ibrox and he is excited to team up with him once again.

“It is a big relief to know I can get back to action and I am looking forward to it,” Balogun said in his first interview with his new club’s official website. “We have been speaking for some weeks, so I am happy we got it done.

“The manager is one of the main factors for me. When he left Rangers, I messaged him and said in terms of a football brain he is one of the best I have worked with.”

While together at Rangers, Balogun and his QPR coach won the Scottish Premiership for the first time in 10 years, ending their league campaign undefeated with a club record of 102 points.

“He is obsessed with football and what I always admire about him is the way he treated the players, and the way he got ideas into your mind,” Balogun added.

“I am more than delighted to work with him again and to be part of this project here, and hopefully leave a great mark.”

Balogun has not played since leaving Rangers at the end of last season, but he is confident he can get up to speed quickly.

“I have managed to keep myself fit,” he said. “I haven’t been able to have team training, so that is what I will try to catch up with as quickly as possible.

“The foundation of my fitness is there, so it really shouldn’t take me long.”

Before this latest move to QPR, Balogun had featured for two other English teams, Brighton and Wigan.

After five games, QPR are presently occupying the 17th spot on the log in the Championship and would hope the addition of Balogun to their roster can help improve their fortunes.