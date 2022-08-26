The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Benin officials to oversee Super Eagles Team B’s seventh African Nations Championship qualifying match against Ghana on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Director of Communication, Ademola Olajire, the centre referee will be Issa Mouhamed.

He will be assisted by Eric Ulrich Ayimavo as assistant referee 1, Koudogbo Kougbemede as assistant referee 2, and Tanisla Ahomlanto as the fourth official.

Sierra Leone’s Prince Kai Saquee will serve as match commissioner, and Sanusie Rashid, another Sierra Leonean, will serve as referees’ assessor.

The statement, however, added that Nigeria’s team will arrive in Cape Coast on Friday.

”Head Coach, Salisu Yusuf and his assistants have been working on 34 invited players for the past few weeks.

”A final list of 22 players for the trip and for the return leg in Abuja on Saturday next week will be released just before the squad jets out on Friday morning,” Olajire said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the match will begin at 4 p.m. , Ghana time on Sunday at the Cape Coast Stadium (5 p.m. Nigeria time).

The return leg is scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 3 September.

NAN