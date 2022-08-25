The draw for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League is taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday evening with defending champion, Real Madrid, top of the draw.
Leading the line of 32 teams in the group stage are the reigning champions, Real Madrid, who are rightly placed in Pot 1 along with seven other clubs.
All 32 teams are seeded into four pots for the group phase draw and they will be arranged into eight groups of four teams.
As already stated, the first set of games will be on 6/7 September and the last on 1/2November, meaning it’s a sprint to the knockout stages due to the World Cup.
POT 1: Real Madrid, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester City, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, PSG, FC Porto, Ajax
In Pot 2 are 2022 finalists Liverpool, 2021 winners Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, and Tottenham.
POT THREE: Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Salzburg, Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Napoli, Benfica, Sporting Lisbon, Bayer Leverkusen
POT FOUR: Marseille, Club Brugge, Celtic, Viktoria Plzen, Maccabi Haifa, Rangers, FC Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb
