The Nigeria U-20 Women’s team, the Falconets, are finally back in the country after their tortuous journey from Costa Rica.

The Coach Christopher Dajuma-led team, who were knocked out in the quarter-final of the 10th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, late Wednesday.

The Falconets made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Wednesday when photos of them sleeping on the floor of Istanbul’s airport surfaced after a glitch in their travel schedule forced them to be grounded for 24 hours.

But after almost 72 hours since embarking on the trip back to Nigeria, the ladies finally arrived Wednesday night and were welcomed by the NFF Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi and the Sports Minister’s representative Toyin Ibitoye.

Mr Sanusi, who had earlier absolved the NFF of any blame in the predicaments that befell the Falconets in their return journey home, apologised nonetheless.

“We want you to know that Nigerians appreciate all of you but we are saddened that you have to sleep over at the airport because for a reason that is beyond our control,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Wednesday that the NFF washed off its hands from the travel logjam as it was FIFA that booked the tickets for the Falconets.

“The NFF did not book the team’s tickets from Costa Rica; FIFA did. FIFA also did not envisage the hitches that saw the team delayed for more than three hours in Bogota, and another one hour in Panama. By the time the team got to Istanbul, the flight to Abuja had left. The NFF scribe explained in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Our 🇳🇬 sisters, Falconets are back safely to Nigeria and were warmly received by @thenff General Secretary @DrmSanusi and Sports Minister representative, @Toyin_Ibitoye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja#SoarFalconets #U20WWC #Team9jastrong pic.twitter.com/msUeJl9Zlp — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) August 24, 2022

On the payment of owed bonuses and allowances to the Falconets, the NFF Secretary-General assured that the payment is already being processed and disbursements won’t be done together with that of the Super Falcons.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare in absentia presented a cash reward to the Falconets.

The enveloped cash gift which was presented by Toyin Ibitoye to the head coach on behalf of the team is said to be a ‘personal’ thank you gift from the minister.

While also thanking the Falconets for their gallant display in Costa Rica, Mr Ibitoye assured that all entitlements are being worked on and would be paid accordingly.