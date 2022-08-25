Bayelsa Queens are one win away from qualifying for the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League having taken four points from their first two games with the last one slated for the weekend.

Nigeria’s representative at the ongoing WAFU B Women’s CAF Champions League continued their impressive campaign following a goalless draw with Ghanaian clubside, Ampem Darkoa, in their second group stage game on Wednesday, 24th August, at the Yamoussoukro Stadium, Cote d’Ivoire.

It was a top group encounter after both sides had recorded a victory in their respective first games.

After the drawn encounter, Bayelsa Queens maintain the top spot following the goal difference they have over Ampem Darkoa. The Nigerian side had earlier trounced their Togolese side, Athleta 5-1 to stay first on the log over Ampem who defeated Burkina Faso’s USFA 3-0.

Both sides showed excellent performances during the game despite misplaced chances from both sides.

As it stands, Bayelsa Queens and Ampem Darkoa both have four points occupying the first and second position respectively.

Elsewhere, Burkina Faso’s USFA defeated Athleta Football Club 5-1 to clinch the third spot.

Bayelsa Queens final group stage game is against USFA scheduled for Saturday, 27th August. The winner of the group qualifies for the second phase to be hosted in Morocco in September.