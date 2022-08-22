Two goals in each half gave Manchester United the much-needed win over historical rivals Liverpool at a rocking Old Trafford on Monday night despite a consolation from Mohamed Salah.

Jadon Sancho with an impressive finish and a breakaway goal from Marcus Rashford gave lift off to the new regime of Erik ten Hag as United manager.

Erik ten Hag made four changes to the squad that began the meek surrender against Brentford nine days ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Fred were all dropped. Rafael Varane, Tyronne Malacia, Anthony Elanga, and Scott McTominay took their places.

The parade of Casemiro before the game lifted the mood, and the United players responded by being the better of the two teams from the start, pressing Liverpool and exposing Jurgen Klopp’s high line.

In the 10th minute, Elanga hit Alisson’s left post after McTominay played a through ball to Fernandes, who beat a feeble tackle by Gomez to slide it across for Elanga.

Alisson rushed out, but Elanga’s shot beat the Liverpool goalkeeper, hit the post.

It was indeed temporary relief for the Liverpool defence, which saw Joe Gomez replace Nat Phillips, who had played against Crystal Palace.

Malacia cut back from Sancho, who displayed ice-cold composure before finding the empty Liverpool goal.

Liverpool’s saviour against Palace Diaz was at it again in the 19th minute, but his final shot lacked direction. In the first 20 minutes, it looked like United would score with every attack.

Liverpool gradually wormed their way into the contest, but they failed to test David de Gea. Trent Alexander-Arnold had problems all half with the rampaging Elanga and deservedly got the first yellow card in the 24th minute.

Jordan Henderson had a shooting chance in the 28th minute but got his shin on the ball. Martinez was well positioned to block Fernandez’s clearance that was going into the United goal.

The second half was no less intriguing with Ten Hag sending on Anthony Martial for Elanga and United got their goal courtesy of the substitute.

A misplaced control by Henderson gave Martial the chance to get on the ball and split the Liverpool defence for Rashford to run in on goal and he finished well.

Klopp sent on Fabinho for Henderson in the 59th as Liverpool sought a way back into the encounter. De Gea made his first big save in the match in the match in the 66th from a close header from Fabinho. Still, Liverpool looked short of offensive nous to break down an aggressive United rearguard.

Fred came on for Sancho in the 71st minute. Rashford showed some twinkly toes to ride three tackles in the 75th minute, but having created the chance, he blasted his shot over the bar.

Martinez went down with a cramp in the 76th minute and the Argentine defender had gone through a lot of work up to that time.

Another header from Roberto Firmino from a corner was calmly gathered by De Gea. The United goalkeeper produced a save from a likely Martinez’s own goal, but after concerted pressure on the United defence, they cracked as Salah headed past De Gea to cut the deficit in the 80th minute for game on.

Ten Hag sent on Cristiano Ronaldo, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Donny van der Beek for Rashford, Diogo Dalot, and Christian Eriksen, respectively. Referee Michael Oliver added five minutes.

There were many United man-of-the-match performances, led by the aggressive Martinez and Malacia, who did not give Mohamed Salah a snip all night as Ten Hag showed United is on the cusp of rising once again.

The noise at the end was a roar as United bared their fangs once again.