The Falconets, Nigeria’s women’s U-20 national team, were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday morning after losing 2-0 to the Netherlands team.

Zera Hulswit gave the Dutch the lead in the 10th minute. She had enough time on the edge of the Nigerian box to control the ball on her chest and fire an unstoppable shot past the Nigerian goalkeeper.

Captain Oluwatosin Demehin will believe she could have done better with her headed clearance, but it was a wonderful goal that came against the run of play, as the Falconets had dominated play and appeared to be the team that would score first.

Following the goal, the Falconets continued to press the Dutch defence, but their two central defenders, Samantha Van Diemen and Senna Koeleman, kept the Nigerians at bay.

Sebastian carved out a chance in the 15th minute. The shot was blocked, but she could have attempted to find a teammate. A corner kick immediately after needed a Nigerian touch, but no one was available to apply it.

In the 30th minute, Deborah Abiodun hit the Dutch crossbar, and the Dutch goalkeeper saved the rebound off the head of Chiamaka Okwuchukwu for a corner kick.

The Netherlands survived the storm and scored with their second shot on goal. Another lapse in Nigerian defending allowed Ziva Caroline Henry to score from close to the penalty spot.

The second half was all Nigeria, but the tactically astute Dutch team held them off, and the Falconets appeared to lose their way in the final third.

VAR also denied the Nigerians a consolation goal in the second-half added time when it intervened to overturn a penalty award.

In the end, the Falconets will know a better team that capitalised on their opportunities and defeated them.

The Dutch had four corner kicks to Coach Chris Danjuma’s team’s 10. The Dutch were also shown three yellow cards to Nigeria’s zero.