The Super Falconets will face the Netherlands in the quarter-final stage of the FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup at the Estadio Alajuela Morera Soto in the late hours of Sunday, the first time the two countries will meet at this tournament.

The Falconets last earned a semi-final ticket in 2014. Ever since then, they have failed to exceed the quarterfinals in both the 2016 and 2018 editions.

The Netherlands defeated the likes of the United States and Ghana and will pose a different challenge to the Falconets who seek to win the World Cup for the first time in Costa Rica.

According to Coach Chris Danjuma, the Dutch side won’t be underrated.

“The Dutch are a super-strong squad to have survived that group where the Americans were sent packing. In any event, any team in the quarter-finals must be a super-strong squad. We will not under-rate them, just as we did not under-rate any of France, Korea Republic, and Canada.

“As I said at the beginning of the tournament, we are taking it one match at a time. Our overall plan for each of the games in the group phase worked well. And I believe that our overall plan for the match against The Netherlands will work as well,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Esther Onyenezide, who has scored three goals to stand as the highest goalscorer of the team believes the Netherlands will fall like France.

“We are going to bring out our best. We will double our effort against the Netherlands. We doubled our efforts against France and Korea, but we are going to add more because this is a stage where we have to execute everything we have been learning.

“The next stage is the semifinal, and we aren’t in a hurry to leave the tournament.”

The match kicks off at 11:15 p.m. Nigerian time.