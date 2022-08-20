Arsenal went top of the English Premier League after a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening.

They followed two goals in the first half by just one in the second half to take Gunners’ fans into dreamland. This is the first time in 18 years that the Gunners have started the Premier League with three consecutive wins.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard’s two quick goals in the first 11 minutes effectively sealed victory for the Gunners, who maintained their perfect start to the season with a third win out of three, scoring 10 goals and conceding just two. Last season, they had zero points on the board, but now they have a perfect nine.

Gabriel Jesus shrugged off new Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi’s defensive attempt and went on a mazy run before setting up Gabriel Martinelli, whose shot was saved but the rebound fell kindly to Odegaard, who just had to tap home.

Bukayo Saka drifted infield before putting Ben White through to cross to Jesus, but as the Brazilian turned and prepared to shoot, Odegaard took it off his toes and curled in his second.

Sky Sports’ Alan Smith commented, “It’s not often you see the gap in class between two teams in the Premier League as wide as this. The gap has been a chasm.”

Bournemouth had no shots on Arsenal’s goal, no corners, no touches, and no crosses into the Arsenal box. The Gunners also boasted 73% of ball possession.

The second half was nine minutes old before William Saliba got the third goal and what a debut goal from the former Marseille loanee. A pass from Granit Xhaka and a left-footed shot that beat Mark Travers all ends up.

Arsenal thought they had a fourth in the 70th minute when Jesus chipped the ball over Travers, but VAR ruled it offside. It would have been Jesus’ third league goal in three matches after joining the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer.

Arteta sent on Takehiro Tomiyasu, Edward Nketiah, and Emile Smith Rowe in the 75th minute for Martinelli, White, and Odegaard, respectively.

Jesus had a shot saved in the 87th minute as he pushed for the goal his performance deserved. Nketiah then had a chance in the 89th minute, but Travers made another save.

The referee added four minutes as Kieffer Moore headed one goal ward but a comfortable save for Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal are going great guns and have a decent bunch that should challenge successfully for a Champions League place.